AP pilgrims returning from Varanasi stopped in Adilabad

Adilabad: Nearly 100 pilgrims who were returning from the holy place of Kashi to their native places of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were stopped at the Telangana border district of Adilabad on Tuesday.

Local authorities stopped the buses on which they were travelling from Uttar Pradesh and asked them not to leave.

The pilgrims were stranded in Kashi since March second week as the entire transportation facilities were suspended under the impact of lockdown in the country.

After the active intervention of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, the UP authorities arranged separate travel facility two days ago.

Officials deployed at Adilabad border on Tuesday morning raised doubts on their health condition. They were detained on the roadside till evening.

One of the family members of the stranded passengers contacted Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The Minister then spoke to the officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments and got necessary clearances from both the States.

The buses left Adilabad later in the evening. Meanwhile, local authorities took care of them and served them food.