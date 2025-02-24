AP, Telangana MLA Quota MLC Election Schedule Announced

Live
The Election Commission of India has released the schedule for the upcoming MLA quota Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With the tenure of five MLCs in each state concluding on March 29, the election process will commence in early March.
Key Election Dates
- March 3, 2025 (Monday): Notification issuance
- March 10, 2025 (Monday): Last date for nomination submission
- March 11, 2025 (Tuesday): Scrutiny of nominations
- March 13, 2025 (Thursday): Deadline for withdrawal of nominations
- March 20, 2025 (Thursday): Polling day (09:00 AM – 04:00 PM) and vote counting (05:00 PM)
- March 24, 2025 (Monday): Election completion deadline
Seats to be Filled
Andhra Pradesh (Vacant as of March 29)
1. Krishna Murthy Janga (Vacant since May 15, 2024)
2. Duvvarapu Rama Rao
3. Parchuri Ashok Babu
4. B. Tirumala Naidu
5. Yanamala Ramakrishna
Telangana (Vacant as of March 29)
1. Mohammad Mahmood Ali
2. Satyavati Rathod
3. Seri Subhash Reddy
4. Mallesham Yagi
5. Mirza Riazul Hasan Effendi
The MLA quota MLC elections are conducted to elect members through voting by state legislators. The notification will be issued on March 3, officially commencing the election process. Candidates will have until March 10 to submit their nominations, which will undergo scrutiny on March 11. Any withdrawal of nominations must be completed by March 13.
Polling will be conducted on March 20, with voting scheduled between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5:00 PM. The entire election process is set to conclude by March 24.