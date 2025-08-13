  • Menu
APP posts will be filled in two weeks: AGP

The HC bench on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by advocate B Srinivasulu seeking to direct the State and Central governments to notify filling of the...

The HC bench on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by advocate B Srinivasulu seeking to direct the State and Central governments to notify filling of the Additional and Assistant Public Prosecutor posts in Telangana and vacancies.

CJ Singh asked the government counsel to apprise status of the issue. Assistant government pleader (Law and Legislative Affairs) D Surender Kumar informed the court the notification is likely to be issued within two weeks; he would bring it on record.

Consenting to his submission the bench adjourned the case to September 2 for hearing.

