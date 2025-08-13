Live
- BJP condemns house arrests of leaders amid temple controversy, patriotic march
- Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola
- Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony
- Phone-tapping case: Stung by aspersions, KTR slaps legal notice on Bandi
- Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people
- Indian Ports Bill, a much-needed step towards port development: MP
- AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel
- Rs 48 lakh handed over to loan app victims
- Community support plays a key role in fighting against drug menace
APP posts will be filled in two weeks: AGP
Highlights
The HC bench on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by advocate B Srinivasulu seeking to direct the State and Central governments to notify filling of the...
The HC bench on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by advocate B Srinivasulu seeking to direct the State and Central governments to notify filling of the Additional and Assistant Public Prosecutor posts in Telangana and vacancies.
CJ Singh asked the government counsel to apprise status of the issue. Assistant government pleader (Law and Legislative Affairs) D Surender Kumar informed the court the notification is likely to be issued within two weeks; he would bring it on record.
Consenting to his submission the bench adjourned the case to September 2 for hearing.
Next Story