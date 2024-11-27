Applications invited for awards to Christian organisations

Mancherial: District Minority Welfare Department Officer Neerati Rajeshwari said in a statement that applications are invited for presenting award to Christian organisations and talented Christians who have rendered the best services and have shown the best talent in the fields of education, medicine, literature, art and sports.

On the occasion of Christmas, Telangana State Christian Finance Corporation will accept nominations from Christian individuals/organisations who have rendered best service/talent in the above fields for more than 30 years. Nomination forms can be get from the office of the Managing Director, Telangana State Christian (Minority) Finance Corporation, Hyderabad.

He said that the completed nominations should be submitted to the office of the District Minority Welfare Department at F-5 on the first floor of the integrated district offices building complex in Naspur in the district by December 5.