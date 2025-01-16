Live
Just In
Applications invited for cyber security courses
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications for its Government of India certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking courses.
Applicants can choose from various courses, including Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These online courses range from six months to a year.
Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children are entitled to a 50 per cent fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognising their expertise in cyber security.
The last date for applications is January 25. For details, visit www.nacsindia.org or call 7893141797.