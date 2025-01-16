  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Applications invited for cyber security courses

Applications invited for cyber security courses
x
Highlights

The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications for its Government of India certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking courses.

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications for its Government of India certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking courses.

Applicants can choose from various courses, including Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These online courses range from six months to a year.

Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children are entitled to a 50 per cent fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognising their expertise in cyber security.

The last date for applications is January 25. For details, visit www.nacsindia.org or call 7893141797.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick