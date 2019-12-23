Applications invited for spoken English classes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Applications are invited for admission to spoken English classes at Vivekananda Institute of Languages (VIOL), Domalguda, Hyderabad.

Application forms are available at the institute on December 24, 25 and 26 between 8 am and 5 pm and also online on the institute's website www.rkmath.org, said S Samyog, the administration in-charge, in a press release issued here on Sunday.

Duly filled application forms should be submitted immediately and acknowledgement (admission coupons) should be obtained. Selected candidates will have to go for admissions as per batch schedule on January 2, Thursday and January 3, Friday.

Admission fee of Rs 1,200 should be deposited in cash. The classes will start from January 8 and 9 for different batches. Rs 150 each will be charged for application forms.

Minimum qualification for Spoken English course is SSC pass. Minimum age limit for obtaining application form is above 17 years and the maximum age limit is 50 years. Foreigners are not eligible for admission.

Candidates must come in person and should bring a photocopy of SSC pass memo, any photo identification and two recent passport size photograph, said Samyog. Vivekananda Institute of Languages is run by Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad branch.