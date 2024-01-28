Applications invited for VC posts in 10 TS varsities

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday released a notification calling for applications for the post of Vice-Chancellors of 10 state universities.

State Higher Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham released the notification calling applications for the VCs of the Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)- all located Hyderabad.