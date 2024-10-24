Apply for Admission in Navodaya: Principal P. Bhaskar Kumar

NagarKurnool: At Vattam Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Principal P. Bhaskar Kumar announced that eligible candidates can apply online for vacant seats in the 9th and 11th grades for the academic year 2025-2026 by the 30th of this month. He urged students from the Mahabubnagar district to take advantage of this opportunity.

Candidates seeking admission to the 9th grade must be currently studying in the 8th grade and born between May 1, 2010, and July 31, 2012. For admission to the 11th grade, students must be currently studying in the 10th grade in Mahabubnagar district and born between June 1, 2008, and July 31, 2010.

Boys and girls studying in any government or recognized private school in the Mahabubnagar district can apply for free online at www.navodaya.gov.in. Additionally, he mentioned that the residence of their parents must be within the district, and the entrance exams for both grades will be conducted on February 8, 2025. He encouraged teachers, parents, and school management to ensure that eligible interested students apply.