Appoint TSPSC chairman within 4 weeks: HC tells Telangana govt.

The Telangana high court on Thursday directed the state government to appoint the chairman for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) within four weeks.

The court vented out anger at the government and asked to submit a report after appointing chairman and members for TSPSC. It also warned to shut TSPSC if the government has taken up the appointment of TSPSC chairman in the time specified.

The high court was hearing the petition filed by an unemployed youth J Shankar. The matter was adjourned to June 17.

In March, the state government appointed Chintha Sailu as new interim chairman of TSPSC after the acting chairman Krishna Reddy's tenure concluded. Sailu was the only member left in the TSPSC and he will continue as chairman until the state government appoints a full-fledged chairman.