Appointment of Appellate Authority to Telangana State Pollution Control Board

Hyderabad: The division bench directed the State government to appoint the Appellate Authority to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board by August 4, and furnish the Gazette before it, failing which the Chief Justice bench has directed the Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology to appear before the court virtually.

Advocate General informed the Chief Justice bench that the Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology has already circulated the file pertaining to the appointment of the Appellate Authority to the TS Pollution Control Board to the office of the Chief Minister on July 5, and the honourable CM would take a decision in this regard shortly.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli bench, prior to Wednesday's hearing, had already given two opportunities to the State government, on June 16 and July 7 to make the appointment. Though the High Court has cleared the name of a retired judge of the High Court to head the TS Pollution Control Appellate Authority on July 3, the Appellate authority is yet to be constituted. The matter was adjourned to August 4.