Appreciable fall in day temperatures in Telangana

Begumpet: With cloudy weather and impending rain due to a north-south trough running from Vidarbha to south interior Tamil Nadu across Telangana, there was an appreciable fall ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in day temperatures in some parts, according to the IMD bulletin. However, the temperatures were normal in most parts and below normal by 1.6 deg C to 3 deg C in some areas. The highest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, 1.9 degrees less than the previous day.

The other maximum temperatures registered in the State were: Nalgonda 39.5, Medak &Bhadrachalam 39 each, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad&Ramagundam 38.4 each, Hyderabad 37.5, Khammam 37.4, Hanamkonda 37, Hakimpet 36.7, Dundigal 35.9. In Hyderabad, the day temperature from April 10 to 15 is to be 37-36, one to two degrees less that that recorded on Thursday. The outlook is partly cloudy sky on April 10 and 11. It will be rain on thundershowers occurring towards afternoon or evening on April 12 and 13. On April 14 and 15 it will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, up to 1 cm rain occurred at isolated places during the last 24 hours. The IMD warning said on April 10 and 11 thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in 20 Telangana districts including Sangareddy,Medak and Vikarabad. The bulletin also warned of thunderstorms with lightening and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur on April 12 and 13 at isolated places in the State.