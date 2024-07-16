Apprenticeship Job Mela on July 19

Hanumakonda: The Apprenticeship Job Mela-2024 will be held on July 19(Friday) on the premises of Government Vocational Junior College, Hanumakonda under the auspices of Director of Intermediate Education, State Institute of Vocational Education, and RDS DE. This Apprenticeship Job Mela is open only to candidates who have completed Intermediate Vocational Courses from 2021-22 academic year to 23-24 academic year.

The Apprenticeship Job fair is attended by representatives of leading government and private organisations to select students and provide job opportunities.

RDSDE organisation will pay a stipend of Rs.7000 per month to those selected in this job fair till the completion of the apprenticeship period.

Students attending this Apprenticeship Job Fair should take two pairs of biodata, two passport size photographs and two sets of xeroxes of Intermediate, SSC, Aadhaar Card qualifications and attend the Apprenticeship Job Fair to take advantage of this opportunity.Bedudham Srinivas, Principal, Government Vocational Junior College, Hanumakonda said.

Government Vocational Junior College Hanumakonda Retired Principal P. Diwakar, College NSS Program Officer Dr. R. Praveen Kumar, Dr. S. Srinivas, teachers M. Vishnukant, M. Rajendraprasad, P. Vijayakumar, A. Dilip, Khader Baba, D. Ravi, Chauhan, Mahender, Jayapal, Bhiksham participated.