AP’s behaviour led to loss of rights of AP, TS on dam: Gutha

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that the AP government invaded the Nagarjuna Sagar dam after the late night hours, when Telangana government machinery was busy in the conduct of Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference held at his camp office in Nalgonda on Saturday, he said that it was a very serious matter that the AP police had raided on 13 gates on Sagar Dam and destroyed the CCTV cameras.

He said that such actions will disrupt the atmosphere of harmony between the people of the two States and this heinous act has been done by the AP government with malicious intent.

He said that the Krishna River Board had ordered the Andhra police to go back. However, the AP police did not back down and continued to release water to Andhra Pradesh. He said that 5,000 cusecs of water had been stolen by AP. The AP government behaved in such a way that the rights of States went in the hands of the Centre. He strongly condemns the behavior of the AP government.