Aramghar-Zoo Park flyover to be thrown open to public today

Hyderabad: The second-longest flyover in Hyderabad, spanning 4.04 km, Aramghar-Zoo Park, is completed and thrown open for the public. The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, will inaugurate the flyover on Monday, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 736 crore. This major infrastructure project will reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity across key city areas.

This is the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad after the 11 km long PVNR Expressway. It is constructed with a six-lane grade separator, a bi-directional structure, and connects Aramghar to the Old City areas. The flyover stands on 127 foundations and has been designed keeping in view the traffic volume for the next 20 years.

The flyover is a strategic step toward accommodating the rapid urbanisation and increasing vehicular traffic in Hyderabad. It is expected to relieve pressure on existing road networks, provide smoother access to Nehru Zoological Park and surrounding areas, and enhance transit for daily commuters and tourists alike.

According to GHMC, the flyover was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) aims to alleviate traffic at five major junctions—Aramghar, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul-Uloom, and Shivarampally, Hassannagar and RGI Airport via the flyover. This facility is expected to ease several bottlenecks along the main road between Aramghar and the zoo park.

Officials said with the completion of the Aramgarh–Zoo Park flyover, works on as many as five flyovers and Road over Bridges (RoB) under the SRDP in different parts of the city were taken up. The five projects include flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli Junction, Nalgonda X Roads-Owaisi Junction, and Uppal Junction, and RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram. Of the 42 projects proposed under SRDP, 37 have been completed, and five are at different stages of construction.

As one of the city’s key infrastructure developments, this flyover represents Hyderabad’s ongoing transformation into a modern, commuter-friendly metropolis.