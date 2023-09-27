Are CCI Adilabad lands being illegally disposed off?

Hyderabad: The Cement Corporation of India, Adilabad unit is in dire state on many counts. On one hand, the Central government is not in favour of the revival of this unit which was closed in 2008. Barring few statements urging the centre to revive the CCI, the state government too did not take much initiative to get it revived.

The centre had issued an online electronic bid through e-tender process to invite for the appointment of valuers for the assessment of the assets required for disposal of plant, machinery and its structure. Even the quarters of township were dismantled.

While this was the official action, locals in Tandur feel that there are unofficially many irregularities like CCI purchasing cement clinkers from private companies in the state?, throwing out their own manufactured clinker claiming that it was not up to the quality?? attempts to sell off CCI lands in Adilabad illegally were also on.

It is said that some officials of the CCI were attempting to sell away the CCI land but failed as the alert sub registrar stopped the process. As per rules no disinvestment committee not even local Managers can sell PSU properties.

The employees further allege that there were many irregularities like lower level officials appointed as mangers though they did not have required qualifications, and even retired managers of one department are being re-appointed as managers of other departments e.g., retired marketing manager was re-appointed as manager civil?, retired P&A manager re-appointed as Marketing Manager?, They demand that a thorough probe into these allegations should be taken up by the CCI headquarters and central probe agencies.