Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Need to adopt an academic-centric model of education

According to the Justice J S Verma Commission (2012) constituted by the Supreme Court, a majority of Teacher Education Institutions are selling degrees for a price. This indicates how degrees are produced without quality education.

It is not only restricted to Teacher Education but also to Technical education where a majority of Engineering Graduates are not even aware of the skills that they have learned in their four years of graduation and lack employment opportunities. At a time when the world is witnessing rapid scientific and technological advances, the demand for the skilled workforce has gone up. Acquiring a degree is compulsory but learning skills is most important for a person to survive in the career. We need to adopt an academic centric model of education. The learning process should not be confined to classrooms and it should be a more practical-based knowledge approach.

- Dr Siluveru Harinath, Research Associate, Centre for Economic and Social Studies

Skill development courses must for teachers as well

The five domains of development which are mainly cognitive, physical, social, emotional and language help children become better citizens of India. Life Skills, Communication Skills and Professional Skills are important for every person to achieve success in life. From school level teachers provide better options for skill development courses and the courses must be provided in the secondary stage of schooling only. Skill training is helping the students to identify their innate talent in the desired field. The best method for skills development in school teaching students are giving opportunities for field visits and hands-on learning activities and create membership of small groups. In view of this, skill improving training must be included in the syllabus. In connection with this, Government must give the training to teachers and educators.

- Dr R Kiran Kumar, Assistant Professor, Karimnagar

India needs to introduce adaptive education system

Since childhood, I am hearing India is a developing country, even after 30 years still our country is in the list of developing countries due to rulers' Nelson eye on education field. This pitiful situation is due to lack of skills and communication skills. First this problem has to be addressed by introducing an adaptive education system with 80 per cent practical 20 per cent theory.

- Medari Saidulu, Graduate, Tripuraram, Nalgonda

Skill development courses need to be added in curriculum

My view on the present education system is that, it has to change a lot to meet the present global needs and job requirements of the industry. Even those who are said to have been holding professional degrees are roaming on roads as they are not getting accommodated to the requirements of the industry.

Most employers are rejecting the candidates for lack of basic communication skills, leave alone other marketing, accounting, technical and other office related skills. In my opinion each and every school, college and University level academic institutions must have separate skill development courses in their final year courses and the academic institutions must also have collaborations with industry to enable the students gain fist hand industry work experience.

- Anusha Banavath, Private Teacher from Shloka High School