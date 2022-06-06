Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

So far, the education system in India was more focussed on giving diplomas and degrees. Now, the New Education Policy has come up with a skill-based model of education. This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education.

Unfortunate to see grads coming out without skill development

The job market is full of opportunities subject to the condition that if a person possesses requisite skills along with the customary qualification. Unfortunately, our educational institutions that churn out thousands of grads every year lack expertise and facilities to produce industry-ready personnel. Institutions/universities need to focus on academic programmes besides giving thrust on skill development. This is a pertinent question that has to be addressed by the people who are at the helm of affairs of higher education. It's high time that the government should focus on skill development along with academic programmes including research.

- Raj Kumar, Pharma Marketing, Warangal

Skill improving training should be included in academics

Like there is no substitute for hard work, there is no alternative for skill sets. Students without skills have no value in the market. In view of this, skill improving training must be included in the syllabus of diplomas / degrees to get employment. I hope UGC's NEP-2020 will bring radical change in the field of education, at the same time, students will cater the needs of industries through their hands on-experience.

- P Gopi, Peddavoora, Nalgonda

Institutions must focus on skill development

In general, skilled persons will be placed in top positions, whereas semi-skilled and unskilled will get middle and lower positions in any organisation.In view of this, universities must design academic syllabus in such a way that their students must be placed in top positions. This is possible only by imparting skill based education by strengthening research wings

- Shyam Kumar, Employee, Nalgonda

Skill development plays crucial role in student's career

These days the skill development is more important for any job .Earning a degree or a diploma certainly has its own importance in a student's career. In order to earn a degree or diploma students need to have some level of skill. We know that a totally dumb student cannot earn a degree or diploma. In view of this earning, a diploma or degree is the first towards honing one's skills which leads to the success in life.

- Dr G Raj Kumar, Khammam

Students must give importance to skill development

The skill development and diploma, degrees are both sides of the same coin. But the students are not paying interest in skill development. They are only focused on earning a degree or diploma. Degrees are like eligibility measures for the interviews but without practical knowledge the students are rejected. The students should concentrate on practical methods during studies. It automatically got huge success in their futures. The government should give the important and share marks in theory and practical exams separately.

- Prof G Srinivas Rao, Khammam