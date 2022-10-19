Army Recruitment rally from Oct 29

Hyderabad: The Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from October 29 to January, 15, 2023 for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Tradesmen, Agniveer Tech (AE), Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) and Agniveer Clk/SKT (AOC wards only) categories.

The age of the candidates should be 17½ to 23 years for Agniveer GD, Agniveer Tech (AE). The educational qualification for Agniveer GD should be class 10th / Matric pass with 45 per cent marks in aggregate. For Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) candidates are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 6 am on October 26 for sports trials.

Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the fields of boxing, football, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics, kabaddi and cricket can participate along with their certificates. The ones who represented a state or country in National or International competitions either at senior or junior level sports can participate. The sports certificates should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.