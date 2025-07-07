Army recruitment rally under Agnipath scheme commences

Hyderabad: An Army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota is scheduled to be held at Joginder Singh Stadium (formerly Thapar Stadium), AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from July 31 to September 14.

A defence communiqué stated that the rally aims for the enrolment of candidates for the following positions - Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Clerk/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Std) – Chef, Artisan Miscellaneous Works, Dresser, and Washerman, Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Std) – Housekeeper, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report to Joginder Singh Stadium by 6 AM on July 31 for the sports trial. Eligible contestants must have represented at either a National or International level in athletics, including track and field events, swimming and diving, or weightlifting, and are required to bring their certificates, the communiqué added.

The age limit for all categories is 17 years and six months to 21 years.

Educational Qualifications for Agniveer General Duty (GD): Candidates must have passed Class 10/Matriculation with at least 45% marks in aggregate and a minimum of 33% in each subject. Preference will be given to candidates holding a valid Light Motor Vehicle Driving Licence for driver positions.

Educational qualifications for Agniveer Clerk/SKT: Candidates must have completed the 10+2 Intermediate examination in any stream with at least 60% marks in aggregate, with a minimum of 50% in each subject, including 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping in Class XII.

For Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Std), applicants should have a simple pass (33%) in Class 10.

For Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Std), applicants should have a simple pass (33%) in Class 8.

For further details, candidates may contact the Headquarters AOC Centre at East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana, 500015. Additional information is available via email at [email protected] or on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.