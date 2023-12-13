Army veterans’ international cycle expedition reaches Telangana

Nalgonda: In an inspiring display of courage and social responsibility, three retired Indian Army personnel, all in their sixties, initiated an international cycle expedition to create awareness on health, environment, human relations, and ‘SanathanaDharma.’

The trio, comprising Karnal Shiv Naryana Mishra, Dr Saheb Rao Kasav, and Subedar Ulhas Kulkarni, hailing from Nashik, Maharashtra, commenced their journey named ‘RaaVanaGaman path’ from Ayodhya (‘Ram Bhoomi’) on November 24. Covering an average of 120 km daily, they cycled through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and reached Nalgonda in the state on Tuesday, as per their planned route.

In a statement to The Hans India, the trio shared their mission to cover a total distance of approximately 5,600 km, promoting the benefits of cycling for health and environmental protection, especially targeting the younger generation.

The ex-servicemen highlighted their commitment to creating awareness about Sanathana Dharma, emphasising ethics during their cycle expedition. The journey is expected to pass through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states before reaching Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, from where they will travel to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, by sea using a ferry service. Resuming their cycle expedition in Jaffna, they aim to reach Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, on February 22, 2024, coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trio recalled their previous cycle expeditions, including Narmada Parikrama covering 3,200 km, Godavari Parikrama spanning 3,600 km, and a cycle expedition from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik to Pashupathi Nath Temple in Nepal. These journeys focused on promoting the maintenance of litter-free rivers, patriotic values, and the overall greatness of the country. In a powerful message to the public, especially students and youth, the ex-servicemen urged the adoption of cycles over motorised vehicles to combat increasing pollution. They emphasised the values of honesty, commitment, ethics, and patriotism, asserting that these qualities define a perfect individual.