Arrest accused for girl’s suicide

Gadwal: A solemn tribute was paid to Vadde Rajeshwari at the Ambedkar statue in the center of Aiza Municipality, Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the leadership of the Aiza All-Party Committee and various public organisations.

The leaders demanded the immediate arrest of Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, whom they held responsible for the suicide of Vadde Rajeshwari from Bijwaram village in Maldakal mandal.

They demanded that POCSO Act be invoked against him. They also called for the suspension of the Maldakal SI accusing him of overzealousness.