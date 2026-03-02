‘Arts reflect the soul of Telangana’

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to the development of arts and culture, stating that art forms are the soul of Telangana and that every village in the state reflects a rich artistic heritage.

He was speaking at the 393rd birth anniversary celebrations of saint-composer Bhakta Ramadasu, organised by the Telangana Sangeet Natak Akademi at the LB Stadium on Sunday. The festival was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by noted Telugu film music director Saluri Koteswara Rao .

Addressing the gathering, Vikramarka described Ramadas as a great Vaggeyakara of Telangana and a devoted follower of Lord Sri Rama. He said that integrating temples, tourism and cultural sectors through a well-defined policy would significantly contribute to Telangana’s development.

He assured that the Akademi would be further strengthened with enhanced encouragement and funding. The Deputy Chief Minister urged artists to use their art forms to create awareness and help address social issues. He appreciated the Akademi’s efforts in promoting traditional art forms in ancient temples and tourist destinations across the State.

Akademi Chairperson Alekhya Punjala said that over 2,000 artists from all districts of Telangana participated in the Ramadas Utsav after two months of coordinated efforts. While last year’s celebrations focused on music, this year’s event featured both music and dance performances.

She added that the Akademi has been actively organising music, dance and drama programmes statewide to encourage artists .Among those present were Padma Shri awardee Yella Venkateswara Rao, Central Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees Dr Raghavachari, Dr Kalakrishna, Dr Haripriya, Dr Seshulatha, Kamala, Shweta Prasad, Ayyagari Sridevi, Rohini Kandala, Sri Mantha Srinivas, Dr Srikanth and R Nageswara Rao, among others.