Aruna defends hiked LPG price, says it costs just `20 per day'

BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Saturday defended hike in price of LPG cylinders by the Central government adding that it costs only Rs 20 per day. Speaking at a programme held for felicitation of Shakti Kendra incharges and mandal presidents as part of BJP's Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa, she questioned why there was a hue and cry over price hike of gas cylinders. When the State government increased the liquor prices nobody questioned.





The BJP leader added, "If one cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1,200, it runs for 2 months and it cost just Rs 20 per day." If the State government wants welfare of people why don't they decrease the tax on cylinder, she questioned. Aruna slammed the BRS government for misleading the public on cooking gas charges and said Telangana government is charging excess tax of Rs 300 on each cylinder.





He criticized Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leaders for unnecessary mudslinging and defaming the Central government and falsely claiming that development in villages was done by only the State government despite the fact that major chunk of Central fund share is involved in various activities and welfare of people in the villages of Telangana.





The various development activities happening in villages of the State were possible only with the Central government funds. The BJP leader said that the Telangana government is falsely claiming credit of development of roads, crematorium, dumping yards, and other welfare programmes like midday meal, free distribution of rice through ration shops etc, as its own, while the fact is that the Central government has a major share in all these programmes.





The BRS government is deliberately hiding these facts and misleading the public and indulging in mudslinging act and trying to blame the Central government, she said. The BJP leader thanked all the representatives of Shakti Kendras and mandal presidents for making the Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa programme a grand success in Gadwal. The BJP leader further added that the central government is giving Rs 6,000 to farmers every year for their crop input cost.





She said all major roads in Telangana are funded by the Central government. Very soon they have proposed to link Raichur- Gadwal NH to NH44 at Yerravally junction in Gadwal for that already a representation has been given to the Central government. With the development of this road pace of development in education, business and industry will further pick up, observed DK Aruna. State executive member Gaddam Krishna Reddy, town president Bandala venkatesh, District BJYM president Mirzapuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Assembly convenor Ramanjaneilu and others participated in the programme.