As BJP opts out, TRS-MIM set to retain Mayor post in Nizamabad

The people of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation have given a unique verdict in the recently held municipal elections. Neither of the parties had not achieved a clear majority. However, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind announced the party would sit in the opposition. With the MP's decision, not the line clears for the TRS and MIM to share the mayor post.

Dharmapuri Aravind asserted that they would play a crucial role sitting in the opposition for the development of the corporation. BJP has won 28 seats out of 60 divisions. TRS won 13 seats, MIM 16, Congress 2 and Independent candidate won in another division.

Second who considered the options for the mayor's seat has decided to sit in the opposition citing it to be difficult task as they had no majority.The people of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation have given a unique verdict in the recently held municipal elections.