As COVID cases decline, Hyderabad's Numaish likely to be back in 2022

Hyderabad's Numaish is expected to be back in January 2022 next year as COVID cases in the Telanagana following a downward trend. The exhibition society on Friday applied for permission for the conduct of expo.

B Prabha Shankar, secretary of the exhibition society hoped that the government would give permission to hold Numaish next year due to the decrease in the cases.

To conduct the expo, the society needs to obtain permission from various departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Police, Fire Services, Electricity and Roads and Buildings. Besides applying for permission, the exhibition society is also issuing applications for the vendors to set up stalls. Every year, about 2,500 stalls are set up at the expo.

The expo which is held from January 1 to February 15 every year generates an income of Rs 15 crore to the state through GST. However, the exhibition was not conducted this year due to the pandemic.