Asifabad: Collector distributes blankets to students

Asifabad: Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu distributed blankets to student of PGT Boys School provided by Telangana Gazetted Association on the occasion of New Year in the city on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector called upon the students to study well and get good job and settle in their life and bring good name to their parents and school teachers.

District Joint Collector P Rambabu, Telangan Gazetted Officers Association president Venkat, general secretary Shaik Ahamed, vice president Ramu, Chief Planing Officer Krishnaiah, DAO Bhagya Laxmi, DPRO Tirumala, and others were present on the occasion.