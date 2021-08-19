Asifabad, Siddipet teachers bag Best Teacher Awards

Hyderabad: Two government teachers from Telangana have been selected for the national Best Teacher Award.

The Union Ministry of Human Resources has selected 44 teachers from various States for the Best Teacher Awards this year. From Telangana, headmaster of Mandal Praja Parishad School in Sawarkhed mandal in Asifabad district Rangaiah and Zilla Parishad High School headmaster in Siddipet Ramaswamy will receive the awards at an official function in New Delhi soon.



State Finance Minister T Harish Rao greeted Ramaswamy for being selected for the covetous award. Ramaswamy is from the Siddipet Assembly constituency, represented by Harish Rao.