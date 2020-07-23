Asifabad: Speed up construction works of Rythu Vedika buildings says Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha

Asifabad: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed the officials to complete the construction works of Rythu Vedika buildings before August 15, at a review meeting at the Collector's conference hall here on Thursday.

Addressing the officials, the Collector informed that 70 works were proposed in 335 villages and 69 works were estimated in the district. Among them, 31 works are under progress.

He told the officials to identify the places with the cooperation of sarpanches and complete the works at the earliest and engineering officials should inspect the works regularly and upload the updates.

And complete market yard layout works in mandals before Saturday (July 25), he said.

Additional Collector P Rambabu, DRDA PD Shailesh Kumar, agriculture officer Ravindar, R&B and engineering and other officials were present.