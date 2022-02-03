Assailants gun fire at Hyderabad MP Asaduddin's vehicle in UP

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had a miraculous escape after some people gun fired at his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Asaduddin said that three to four rounds of bullets were fired on his vehicle by two persons near Chhjarsi toll plaza while he was leaving for Delhi after an election event in Kithaur in Meerut. "There were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle were punctured and I left on another vehicle," Owaisi tweeted.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु'लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022





He also shared the picture of the vehicle which showed two bullet holes on white SUV while the third bullet hit a tyre. No casualties have been reported in the incident. It is learned that the assailants tried to overtake the MP's car, who later gun fired at the car and fled away.

Asaduddin Owaisi has been taking part in the election campaign and has addressed a public meeting in Meerut.