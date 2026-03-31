Assembly passes landmark Gig Workers Welfare Bill

The Assembly on Monday passed the Telangana Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill 2026, which would provide legal recognition to gig workers and penalties to the companies for non-compliance of the rules.

Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy said that gig workers did not have job security, minimum wages, or health protection, and they face numerous challenges.

Observing these issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directed that gig workers should be provided protection in states where Congress is in power suggesting a law after holding discussions with aggregators and labour unions.

The Minister said that a draft was placed in the public domain for 30 days to invite suggestions, and around 65 suggestions were received. Subsequently, a committee under the Chief Secretary was constituted to examine these suggestions.

He said that there were around four lakh gig workers in Telangana. However, the growing dependence on platforms such as Uber, Swiggy and Zomato brought several critical issues to the forefront. These include the lack of social security for gig workers, absence of labour rights, limited scope for collective representation, lack of access to formal social security systems, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

It has been stressed that ensuring their welfare was also the responsibility of aggregators, and this is a social responsibility. Through this bill, a 20-member board is being constituted, with representation from all stakeholders. The board will meet once every three months.

After the bill is passed, another committee will be formed to frame rules in consultation with gig workers and aggregators.

A registration facility will be provided for gig workers, and a unique ID will be assigned to them. Subsequently, all social security schemes will be made applicable to them. If any aggregators act in violation of the law, penalties will be imposed on them. The Government recognized the urgent need to establish a legal and institutional framework to ensure that platform-based gig workers are not excluded from social welfare, security, and fair working conditions. After a comprehensive study, the government decided to introduce the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Bill, he said.

The Bill also emphasizes transparency in working conditions, clarity in wage deductions, and non-discriminatory use of algorithms. Further, it proposes the establishment of dedicated grievance redressal cells and platform-level committees to ensure accountability. Regular audits, public disclosures, and penalties for violations are also envisaged to strengthen enforcement and ensure compliance.

The Minister said that this legislation marks a progressive step towards recognizing the role of gig workers in the digital economy and safeguarding their rights and livelihoods.

It is designed to complement existing labour and social security laws while addressing the gaps in this emerging sector.