Assembly stands witness to the promises made by Govt: Governor

Hyderabad: The Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan assured that her government would stand by every promise it has made.” Addressing both the houses of Assembly on Friday, she recalled how within 48 hours of entering governance, the government had implemented two out of six guarantees - the free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses and provision of medical facilities to poor up to Rs 10 lakh under the new Rajiv Arogya Sree scheme.

She said the government in a definite and time-bound action plan will implement other guarantees promised in the poll manifesto such as the ‘Mahalakshmi’ Scheme (free bus travel, LGP cyclinder at Rs 500), ‘Rythu Bharosa’ (Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and tenant farmers annually), ‘Gruha Jyothi’ (200 units of free electricity), ‘Indiramma’ Houses (free house site and Rs 5 lakh to those who don’t own a house), ‘Yuva Vikasam’ (Vidya Bharosa card of Rs 5 lakh to students), and ‘Cheyutha’ (social security pension of Rs 4,000 per month), within 100 days of its governance. “This government is dedicated to implementing each and every promise it made in the party manifesto, and the government will stand by it,” she said.

The government is making this promise through the House as a witness and it is actively preparing an action plan based on the promises made in the poll manifesto, she said. The Congress government will identify the families of ‘martyrs’ (those who sacrificed their life for the cause of Telangana statehood) and would allot them 250 sq yards of the house sites and also pay them an honorarium, she said.

On Kaleshwaram Project, the Governor said, “We have promised people that we will order an inquiry into the irregularities committed and lack of quality and corruption in the construction of the Medigadda and Annaram Barrages of Kaleshwaram Project. Our action plan will be in this direction.”

The government is committed to protecting Telangana State’s rightful share of Krishna River Water and its aim is to get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy irrigation project, which is a boon to South Telangana, she said. The Congress regime will fill up the teachers’ posts by conducting a mega DSC (District Selection Committee) within six months. The government has already begun the exercise to clean up the Telangana State Public Service Commission (in view of the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the previous government), she said.

The state government will also take steps to fill up two lakh vacancies within one year. Soundararajan said an action plan will be put in place to replace the ‘Dharani’ integrated land records management system brought in by the previous government with a portal named ‘Bhumata’ which would be transparent and solve all land-related issues. The government will constitute a Land Commission to protect government lands, she said. Asserting that the government is very keen to totally eradicate the narcotic drug menace, she said, like the Greyhounds and Octopus (the state’s elite anti-Naxal and anti-terror forces), a fulltime Director is appointed to the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau.

Noting that the state is committed to decentralising of development in Telangana, the Governor said the government is planning to divide the state into three zones with Hyderabad as the centre. “One Zone is Hyderabad City, which is inside the Outer Ring Road, the second zone is the area between the ORR and the proposed regional ring road, and the third Zone is outside the regional ring road. Our government will prepare plans accordingly,” she said. Loans raised indiscriminately from every corporation during the previous regime have pushed the state into a financial mess and crisis, she said.

Alleging that in the last nine and a half years, all the institutions have been destroyed, she said the government will restore the core values of the legislature and executive. The government will render justice to all those sections, that were subjected to discrimination and oppression, Soundararajan added.