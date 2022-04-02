Astrological predictions for TRS

CM should perform Rudra Yaga





Telangana Chief Minister K Chandershekar Rao; D-O-B:February 17th, 1954, 10.30 am; place of birth-Gajwel. Birth star Aslesha 4th Padam, ascendant Aries (meshalagna). Here native's Lagna is Aries. Lagna tells about person's structure, determination and courage. The 8th house tells about longevity. Lagna lord is in 8th house. Hence, the native will have good courage and aggressive nature. He will never bow his head in front of others.

He is kind hearted person. 2nd and 7th Lord Venus is in 11th house along with Mercury and Sun. Venus period started from 08.09.1963 to 08.09.1983. He struggled a lot these days. The Financial position was not good because Venus is a functionally malefic planet for Aries ascendant. From 08.09.1983 to 08.09.1989, native completed Sun major period. During this period, he entered politics. From 08.09.1989 to 08.09.1999 Moon period started. During this period, he became MLA for Telugu Desam Party. Later, he left the party.



From 08.09.1999 to 08.09.2006, he formed TRS party, and so many agitations took place.

From 08.09.2006 to 08.09.2024, the native will have Rahu major period. During this period, his life will change. During this period, he became CM for Telangana State. He constructed many projects and was the first person to implement Rythu Bandhu. Some poor people in Telangana call him the appearance of God. From 20.02.2022 to 20.08.2023 native will have Rahu major period by Moon sub-period. Moon will not give good results because it entered the 4th house in Aslesha star. One-way moon has Kendradipathyadosha. Another way, the moon occupied Aslesha star. Aslesha will be under Mercury's control. For Aries ascendant, Mercury is 3rd and 6th lord.

Here he has been posted in the 11th house and accepting 5th house. 5th house is called the intelligent house. From April 10, 2022 to October 23, Rahu will be in Aries, which is not good for CM. During this period, he will take so many hasty decisions. PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR will be bitter enemies during this particular period. Income tax and enforcement directorate raids may happen in Telangana. From Moon sign, April 29, 2022 to June 11, 2022, native will run Ashtama Shani. During this period, the native should be very careful about his health. From the Moon sign, Saturn will be in retrograde position, and he will change to the Capricorn sign till December. This time is very tough for CM. During this period, he will get misunderstandings with subordinates. There will be minor health problems. No proper relationship with centre.

CM may go for mid-term elections. After September 2022, if KCR hands over his position to his son KTR, then the situation will be in control.CM should perform Rudra Yaga as he is running Ashtama Shani and Janma Rahu.

An average year for TRS





TRS formation day, April 27, 2001, 11.35 am, Hyderabad, birth star Mrigashira, Rasi Taurus, ascendant Karkataka.



Lagna lord Moon entered 11th house in exalted position. The party is reaching the moon and has been in power since 2014. 2nd Lord Sun is in an exalted position. Hence 2014 onwards MLAs will have good cooperation with the CM.

From 02.10.2005 to 02.10.2023, party will have Rahu major period. During this period, he became CM for Telangana State. From 14.03.2021 to 14.09.2022, party will have Rahu major period by Moon sub-period. For Karkataka Lagna, Moon is Lagna lord. If the government goes for midterm polls during this time, chances are bright for CM to win the elections and become the CM again. From 14.09.2022 to 02.10.2023, the party will have Rahu major period by Mars sub-period.

This particular period is called Dasachidhra. In Dasachidra, planets will give bad results. From 02.10.2023 to 20.11.2025, the party will run Jupiter's major period by Jupiter sub-period. For Karkataka Lagna, Jupiter is 6th and 9th lord. 6th house tells about debts, disease and enemies. Hence during this period, the TRS party will not get good results. Present MLAs will openly criticize the seniors and will quit the party.

From Moon sign, Saturn entered 10th house, Rahu entered 12th house and Jupiter entered 11th house. Hence 2022 is an average time for TRS.

Key person for the TRS party in future





K Taraka Ramarao; date of birth July 24th, 1975, 5.01 am, born in Siddipet. Birth star Shravana 2nd Padam, zodiac sign Capricorn, ascendant Gemini. Lagna tells about native's structure, determination, courage, name and fame. 4th house tells about properties, mother, education and happiness.



Here first and 4th lord mercury is in Lagna. Hence native has Bhadramahapurusha yoga. One of the Pancha maha Purusha yogas. Due to this yoga, the native will be strong, courageous, and take quick decisions. He will have more longevity, a lucky person and a melodious voice

From moon sign, 4th house is occupied by Mars and Jupiter. Hence one more Panchamaha Purusha yoga has formed. Ruchika maha purusha yoga and gajakesari yoga. A Person will be strong and will have leadership qualities. Throughout his life, native will get name and fame because of gajakesari yoga.

From 10.01.2020 to 04.06.2022, native will run Jupiter major period by Rahu sub-period. During this period, he will get excellent developments. He will succeed in each issue from June 06th, 2022 to June 07th, 2025; the native will run Saturn's major period by Saturn's sub-period. For Gemini ascendant, he has been posted in 2nd house. Hence during this time, with regard to his political career, he will take important responsibilities. He will be the key person for the TRS party in future.