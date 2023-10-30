Attack on Dubbaka Candidate is Attack on KCR- BRS Chief

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack on the Dubbaka candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that this attack was not on Prabhakar Reddy but on KCR. He asked the opposition party leaders not to test the patience of the BRS cadre or else they will be vanished.

The BRS Chief made these comments during the Banswada Praja Ashirwada Sabha on Monday. The BRS chief said, he wanted to talk for an hour but he was unhappy with the incident. Targeting the opposition parties, Chandrashekar Rao said, “Dubbaka candidate is attacked. I thought of skipping the meeting to go there, but Harish Rao is there taking care. They said, he is out of danger. What is this? Is this politics or anarchy?”

The BRS chief said, “Don’t we have people to retaliate? We are never involved in violence. Don’t test our patience, the 'Dubbaka candidate attack is attack on KCR'. If you don’t stop this, lose self-control we also have the courage. We are here to serve people and if we are determined you will not be there. Tell your version we will say ours, attacking is not good. The presence of the gunman was a blessing for the candidate. All the intellectuals should condemn the violent politics. This is done by cowards. I am not at all enthusiastic to speak now. ensure the victory of Srinivas Reddy,” said the BRS Chief.

The BRS chief said that Telangana will be a secular state until he is alive. Telangana is known for ‘Ganga Jamni Tehzeeb’ where people lived like brothers. “I salute you…‘jab tak KCR jinda rahega, aman pasand Telangana secular state Rahega. (until KCR lives, peace loving Telangana will remain a secular state. Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota wahi hota hai jo manzure khuda hota’,” said Rao quoting the popular phrase of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Urging people to ensure victory of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the BRS chief said Srinivas Reddy would get a big post once again. Pocharam has turned Banswada into Bangaruwada with his dedication and with this meeting it was clear that he will be winning with a majority of over one lakh. “Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had constructed 11,000 double bedroom houses in his constituency which is more than my constituency,” said the Chief Minister.