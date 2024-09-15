Attempts to Embezzle Compensation for 'Assigned Lands'

Gadwal: In the ongoing saga of compensation distribution for 'assigned lands' related to the Chinnonipalli reservoir, certain benami (proxy) farmers are attempting to embezzle compensation through backdoor means. Allegations have surfaced that certain officials and influential political figures have conspired to commit fraud, leading to concerns among genuine farmers.

200 Acres in Question

As part of the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, a reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.5 TMC was constructed in the village in 2005 under Package 101. The government acquired approximately 2,500 acres of land for this project, out of which around 250 acres were classified as 'assigned lands'—lands provided by the government to the landless. These assigned lands, located in the boundaries of survey numbers 421 and 437 in Chagadoan, were identified as submerged areas at the time of the project's inception. In response, the government had announced compensation awards for these lands.

Fake Documents and Past Allegations

During the initial stages, allegations were made that certain farmers created fake documents to claim compensation for these assigned lands. It was widely rumored that some individuals had fabricated land records, despite lacking valid 'assigned land' patta certificates, to fraudulently obtain compensation. This issue led to a high-level inquiry by revenue officials, who conducted an investigation in the village. After the inquiry, it was determined that only 50 farmers were genuinely cultivating the assigned lands, and they were recommended for compensation.

Current Situation

Now, with the reservoir nearing full capacity this year, the issue of compensation for the assigned lands has resurfaced. The current compensation rate is Rs. 7.5 lakhs per acre, sparking new attempts at fraudulent claims. Reports indicate that about 100 farmers, in collaboration with certain influential individuals, have prepared fake documents to claim compensation for approximately 200 acres of land. Allegedly, agreements have been made to pay large commissions to powerful political leaders in exchange for their support in securing these fraudulent compensation claims.

Call for Action

These reports have raised alarm in the village, with accusations that certain officials are silently aiding in these fraudulent activities. The farmers of Chagadoan and Chinnonipalli are calling on higher authorities to intervene and ensure that public funds are not misused. They are demanding that the compensation be distributed only to genuine farmers who have valid claims on the assigned lands.

Tahsildar’s Response

In response to these allegations, Gattu Tahsildar, Saritha Rani, stated: "We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that compensation is paid only to the rightful farmers. After thoroughly reviewing all the documents, compensation will be provided to genuine claimants."

This case highlights the importance of transparency and vigilance in government compensation schemes, particularly when it involves vulnerable groups like farmers. The ongoing investigation and public outcry may lead to further scrutiny of compensation distribution processes.