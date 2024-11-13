Live
Auction of Vehicles on the 14th of This Month: Excise CI Venkat Reddy
Nagarkurnool: Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkat Reddy announced on Tuesday that an auction will be held on the 14th of this month for two-wheelers, autos, and four-wheelers seized in various cases.
he stated Interested people are invited to participate in the auction by paying the specified deposit fee.
