Authorities Demolish Illegal Huts in Mulugu District to Make Way for New School

In a significant operation, revenue officials in Mulugu district, Telangana, successfully removed 80 illegal huts that had been erected on government land near Incherla.

In a significant operation, revenue officials in Mulugu district, Telangana, successfully removed 80 illegal huts that had been erected on government land near Incherla. The operation, carried out with the assistance of local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), targeted families who had occupied the 25-acre plot for the past five years.

The demolition of these illegal structures marks a vital step in reclaiming government property and addressing unauthorized encroachments. The families, primarily from neighboring districts, have been living in the shacks for an extended period, raising concerns over land use and local governance.

Following the clearance of the area, the government has announced plans to construct a Young India Integrated Residential School on the site. This initiative aims to provide quality education and accommodation for students, addressing the educational needs of the community.




sidekick