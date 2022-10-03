Auto bandh from October 10

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee has declared an indefinite Auto Bandh in the city from October 10. On Sunday, the members of JAC protested against the Hyderabad traffic police for seizing auto-rickshaws in the name of special drive in violation of traffic rules. They urged the government to fulfil their long-pending demands and stop the auto-rickshaw black market in the city.

According to JAC, with the recently initiated special drive, several auto-rickshaws were seized, and a majority of auto drivers were fined in the name of violating traffic rules. They have already been suffering as they have been sidelined by the State government since a past few years. "It has been eight years since there has been no hike in meter fares and the parking of autos in the city remains unsolved. Apart from this, there are seizure of autos by the traffic police, black marketing of auto-rickshaws, ever rising financier's harassment and holding the permit of autos in twin cities," said Amanullah Khan, convener TS Auto Drivers JAC.

He regretted that the existing Auto fares that is Rs 20 minimum and Rs 11 per km were fixed 2014 are not only unfair but also not based on the realities. During the protest at RTA Bandlaguda, Amanullah announced to undertake fast - unto - death till their demands were fulfilled. He announced, "if the government failed to solve auto driver issues by October 9, they would observe an indefinite strike from October 10."

JAC demanded that the auto black marketing is high in the city and should be stopped immediately, necessary guidelines should be made immediately to stop the increasing harassment of the financiers on auto drivers on a daily basis.