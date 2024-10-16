Auto driver allegedly rapes woman in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software employee was allegedly raped by two men in an auto-rickshaw near Masjid Banda in Gachibowli on Tuesday during the early hours. The incident occurred when the victim boarded an auto-rickshaw at Lingampally after returning from Chennai.

The woman boarded the auto-rickshaw to reach home. When the auto reached the Masjid Banda area, an unidentified youth boarded the already-occupied vehicle midway. Subsequently, both the auto driver and the young man sexually assaulted her at knifepoint before dropping her off at the same location.

As the victim attempted to scream for help, he reportedly tried to strangle her. However, after he spotted a passerby, he ran away with the victim’s cash and ID card, among other things. Following her complaint, the Gachibowli police booked a case and took up the investigation. Special teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspects at the earliest. The footage from the CCTV cameras is being examined from the area to identify the accused, whereas reports suggest that the auto-rickshaw was without a number plate.

The victim was sent to the hospital for a medical examination. Earlier in the month of July, a similar case was also reported that the auto-rickshaw driver, along with another man, raped a 29-year-old woman in late-night hours in Alwal.

In Alwal, near the police station, an auto driver approached a woman and offered assistance, and she boarded the auto. On the way, the driver stopped near a wine shop, where he picked up two men who were drinking alcohol. They forced the woman to consume alcohol as well. The auto driver then drove to a deserted area in Venkat Rao lane in Alwal. There, the men threatened her, moved her into a car, and then raped her in the car.