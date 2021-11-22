  • Menu
Auto-rickshaw turns turtle in Vikarabad, school children injured

Representational Image
Representational Image

A school-going auto-rickshaw turned turtle at Mujahidpur of Vikarabad on Monday morning. Eight persons are said to have seriously injured of which the condition of three students are said to be critical.

The injured were shifted to government hospital in Parigi. According to the police, the auto-rickshaw ferrying 20 passengers were heading to model school in Mujahidpur when the incident occurred.

The police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, three students who are injured seriously were sent to Osmania General Hospital for better treatment. Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the students at Osmania Hospital and ordered the doctors to provide better treatment to the students.

