Avoid gatherings, stay indoors: CM KCR to people

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing corona positive cases in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has appealed to people to stop moving in groups, especially during Sankranti festival and try to remain indoors. The CM further instructed the authorities to make all arrangements for administering the booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline warriors and those above 60 years of age from Monday in the State.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan on corona situation in the State and the medical and health department's alertness to tackle any emergencies. When the CM wanted to know about the department's preparedness, the officials informed him that adequate oxygen beds, medicines and other requirements were ready in government hospitals.

The CM said people should remain alert, take self-regulatory measures and follow the government guidelines besides taking the vaccine at their turn. In case of symptoms, he said people should go to their nearest government hospital and get the treatment done. The CM also advised people to wear masks, sanitise and maintain physical distance.

In view of festive season, he cautioned people to avoid huge family gatherings. "All those who are eligible should get vaccinated," the CM said, reiterating that the government was ready to face any situation and was equipped to face corona. The officials submitted report to the CM on the measures taken following CM's instructions in the last review meeting.