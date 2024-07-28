Awareness meet held for community mediation volunteers

Kamareddy : Justice Sujoy Paul, the Executive Chairman of State Legal services Authority addressed the significance of mediation laws for dispute in social issues during a meeting held with volunteers in Kamareddy on Saturday.

He stated that community volunteers will be organised in Kamareddy district experimentally in the States and given special training in mediation. “Some people in villages get angry and opt for court cases due to lack of understanding. Even the problem that can be solved by talking amicably goes to police cases,” he remarked.



He urged community mediation volunteers to work ideally in the State and solve problems. “Many cases have been resolved through such mediation centres in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh,” he underscored.



Meanwhile, High Court Judge and Kamareddy district Administrative Judge, Justice J Srinivas Rao stated that a social worker in Telangana wants community mediation volunteers to resolve the dispute in the presence of gentlemen. “Colleagues are wasting time and money going around the courts for the rest of their lives,” he said.

