Awareness Program Held in Gadwal to Mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons – 2025

Gadwal: On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is observed globally on July 30, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in coordination with the Rural Development Society (RDS) and various other organizations, organized an awareness program at the Gadwal Railway Station premises today.

Speaking at the event, members of the Legal Aid Defense Councils emphasized that the primary goal of observing this day is to support victims of human trafficking, protect their rights, and ensure their safety. They noted that human trafficking has now become a critical human rights issue globally.

The theme for this year is: “Use and Abuse of Technology – Stop Trafficking, Protect Victims.” The message focuses on how technology can be leveraged to prevent trafficking and safeguard vulnerable individuals.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, the speakers said that millions of women, children, and men worldwide fall victim to trafficking through deception, coercion, and false promises. These individuals often end up being exploited in forced labor, prostitution, and other forms of abuse. In India, particularly, women and young girls are commonly trafficked under the guise of job offers or marriage proposals.

The speakers called for a unified effort by the government machinery, police departments, voluntary organizations, and social activists to strictly enforce anti-trafficking laws, identify victims, and ensure proper rehabilitation.

The program saw the participation of Legal Aid Defense Council members Mr. V. Rajender, Mr. B. Srinivasulu, Mr. D. Lakshman Swamy, representatives from the Railway Police, and various non-governmental organizations.