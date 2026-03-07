Awareness Workshop on English Skills and Memory Improvement

Nagar kurnool: Director of Angla Yagnam Institute of Spoken English, A. S. Reddy, emphasized that gaining strong command over the English language along with improving memory power is very important for students.

A workshop on “How to Improve English Skills and Memory Power” was organized by the Department of English and IQAC at the Government Degree College (Arts and Commerce), Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, A. S. Reddy explained various methods to improve memory, develop concentration in studies, and adopt effective daily habits that help students enhance their English language skills. He also shared simple and practical techniques for improving communication in English.

He stated that strengthening memory power will help students achieve better results in academics and support their overall personal development.

College Principal Dr. K. Geethanjali, Vice-Principal Krishnaiah, and faculty members Chandrasekhar, Naresh, Mounika, Ajira Parveen, Satish Kumar, Malles, Rizwana Fatima, Bilkees Ara Begum, Ravinder Krishna, and Syed participated in the programme.