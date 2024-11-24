Ayurvedic doctor booked for high antibiotic dosage to pregnant woman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council officials on Saturday cracked a whip on the Ayurvedic doctor who was prescribing allopathic and high dose antibiotic medicines to the pregnant women against rules.

The TGMC officials took up a drive at places like Champapet, Karmanghat, Saidabad areas in the city.

The team led by vice chairman Dr Srinivas, members Dr Imran Ali, Co-opt members Dr Rajiv inspected 20 clinics, cases registered against ten fake doctors. Besides conducting tests on pregnant women, one Ayurvedic doctor was found to be giving allopathic medicines to a woman. Ayurvedic doctors Dr Ramesh and Dr Veeresh were found to be giving high doses of antibiotics, steroids and other allopathic medicines.

The Council would file a complaint with the District Health and Medical Officer, said Dr Imran Ali, adding up to 350 FIRs have been filed across the State against PMPs so far in all over Telangana. They would get punished up to one year imprisonment and face a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.