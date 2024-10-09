Azharuddin appears before ED in HCA case

Hyderabad: Cricketer-turned-politician Mohammed Azharuddin appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Azharuddin, the former president of the HCA, reached the ED’s regional office in response to the notice served by the agency.

The ED had directed the former MP to appear on October 3 but he had sought more time.

Following his request, the ED had served a fresh notice, asking him to appear on October 8.

The former Indian cricket captain is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as HCA president. He, however, dismissed the allegations as false.

Azharuddin is currently the Working President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The ED, which is probing the alleged Rs 20 crore fraud in the HCA, had questioned former cricketers Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav in December last year.

Former minister and former HCA president G. Vinod was also questioned by the central agency.

In November last year, the ED carried out searches at the residences of Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub.

The searches were conducted at nine locations across the state under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED’s investigation was based on three FIRs registered by the ACB, Hyderabad, relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of ₹20 crore.

The ACB had registered FIRs for alleged irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium construction.

There were also allegations that despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the HCA.

Azharuddin was elected HCA president in 2019 and his term ended in February 2023 with the Supreme Court appointing a one-member committee to manage HCA and facilitate the conduct of elections.