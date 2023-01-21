Azmat Jah to succeed Mukarram Jah Mir Barkat Ali Khan as Nizam of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the demise of Prince Mukarram Jah Mir Barkat Ali Khan, his son Mir Muhammad Azmat Ali Khan, popularly known as Azmat Jah is likely to formally succeed as the Nizam of Hyderabad. According to sources, he will also probably take over Nizam Trusts at his father's request.

Since the Indian government abolished titles in 1971, the 63-year-old will not have the title of Nizam IX.

The professional photographer and cinematographer, Azmat Jah attended school in London and received his degree from California. He reportedly collaborated with people like Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough.

Azmat Jah was born to Mukarram Jah's first wife Princess Esra on July 23, 1960, and was named heir apparent after his birth by the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan who was still alive then.

The last Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah passed away in Turkey on Saturday night and laid to rest in the family's vault in the forecourt of Mecca Masjid.

He was named the successor by Mir Osman Ali Khan on June 14, 1954. In 1967, he was crowned at Chowmahalla Palace. Up until 1971, he was referred to as the Prince of Hyderabad. He held the title of India's richest person up to the 1980s.