B-Tech student ends life in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old B-Tech student committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of lodge at Pothyreddypally Junction in Sangareddy Town on Wednesday.

He was identified as Megha Kapoor, who passed out from IIT-H campus last month. Kapoor is native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He had been staying in Aadhya Lodge in the town since August 1.

Sangareddy Rural Police registered a case. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for post-mortem. The reasons behind his decision to end the life is not yet known. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.