Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered

Rangareddy: On the 115th anniversary of Freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram, several leaders paid tribute to the senior statesman, saying that the nation will always remember his amazing contribution. The tributes were paid by Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Collector Nikhila, MLAs Anjaiah Yadav, Kale Yadaiah, Methuku Anand in Chevella, Shadnagar, Keshampet, Shamshabad, Faruqnagar, Kothur, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar and other areas respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the veteran leader was known for his administrative skills and care for the needy. Whether it was during the liberation movement or after independence, our country will always remember his outstanding contribution, she said. She also said that Jagjivan Ram was a Dalit icon who battled for the rights of the impoverished in India. Jagjivan Ram fought for a just and egalitarian society during his political career, which spanned a record 50 years. He created the All India Depressed Classes League, which advocated for equality for the untouchables during India's independence fight, she added.

ZP Vice-Chairman Ita Ganesh, Shadnagar Municipal Chairman Narender, Vice Chairman Natarajan, Faruqnagar MPP Idris, Ex Municipal Chairman Vishwam, V Narayana Reddy and others were also present.