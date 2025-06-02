Bachu Ramakrishna is Wanaparthy Arya Vaishya Sangham president

Mahabubnagar: Telangana State Arya Vaishya Mahasabha unanimously elected Bachu Ramakrishna as the President of the Arya Vaishya Sangham, Wanaparthy Town recently.

The election was supervised by Sambu Venkateshwarlu from Ventadevpally, and the Election Officer was Nagabandi Yadagiri from Ramar.

Ramakrishna was proposed by Gomaoru Venkataswamy and seconded by F Veerayya Gupta and K Venkatappa, all of whom are life members. Venkataswamy later withdrew his nomination, resulting in Ramakrishna being the sole contestant. He was unanimously elected and received the certificate of election from Election Officer Nagabandi Yadagiri.

Addressing the gathering, Bachu Ramakrishna said that being an Arya Vaishya means living with a spirit of service — always ready to help others and feed the needy. He stressed on the need to bring a good name to the community and to strengthen the Arya Vaishya Ammavari Temple with unity and dedication.

He highlighted that the community owns two acres of land in Mattupalli and, as suggested by elders like Nagabandi Yadagiri and other community leaders, he plans to construct a grand function hall on the land to serve the Arya Vaishya community with pride.

He further assured that any issues faced by Arya Vaishyas, however small, will be addressed with justice and responsibility.

The election event was attended by several respected community members, including Maram Balishwaryya, Pori Balaraju, former district president Devaraju, Wanaparthy Arya Vaishya Youth President Bachu Venkatesh, and many Arya Vaishyas from the region.