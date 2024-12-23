Live
Just In
Bail Granted to Six Accused in Allu Arjun Residence Attack Case
Hyderabad : The court has granted bail to six individuals accused in the attack on actor Allu Arjun's residence. The incident, which took place earlier this week, involved protestors from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) who allegedly hurled stones at the actor’s house, causing damage to property.
The judge, after reviewing the case, decided to grant bail to the accused. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some condemning the act of vandalism and others questioning the legal proceedings.
The six accused were arrested shortly after the incident and were charged with various offenses related to the attack. However, their bail application was accepted by the court, allowing them temporary release until further legal proceedings.
The incident outside Allu Arjun’s house followed a protest by the OU JAC, which was reportedly in response to the tragic stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre, allegedly linked to the actor’s film event.